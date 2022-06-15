Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Nicki Minaj to Headline Rolling Loud New York 2022 Along With A$AP Rocky, and Future

Nicki Minaj will be gracing the stage again, this time as a headliner for the much-anticipated Rolling Loud New York music festival.

The event is set to take place from September 23 to 25 at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

The other headliners are A$AP Rocky and Future, while artists billed to perform at the event include Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Bia, Danny Brown, BabyTron, Conway the Machine, Big Sean, 21 Savage, Benny the Butcher, Shenseea, and NoCap.

Check out the lineup in the poster below.

