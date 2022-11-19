Nicki Minaj Teams Up With Maluma and Myriam Fares for World Cup Song “Tukoh Taka”

Nicki Minaj took to her social media recently to announce her collaborative song, “Tukoh Taka”, with Maluma and Myriam Fares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The song was produced by Gordo, Play-N-Skillz, and Massari, and was released alongside a music video. The track has English, Spanish and Arabic lyrics; Minaj raps in English, Maluma sings in Spanish, and Fares sings in Arabic.

“I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem! I always dreamt of an opportunity like this,” Maluma said in a statement. “Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level.”

Check out the snippet:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...