Nicki Minaj stripped down to her birthday suit to celebrate another year round the sun.

The rapper and mother of one who clocked 39 on Wednesday, December 8, posted nude shots from a birthday photoshoot on her Instagram page.

Nicki Minaj posed with a cake, giant teddy, rocked pink hair and some body chains in the shoot. She attempted a tad bit of modesty by trying to cover her breasts with her hands but showed off her ample shaped bottom to the delight of her fans.

See the photos.

