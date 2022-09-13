Nicki Minaj Speaks on Rapper PnB Rock’s Murder: “This Makes Me Feel So Sick. Jesus”

Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter last night to blast off after learning about rapper PnB Rock’s murder.

Recall that Rock was shot in a robbery attempt at a restaurant in Los Angeles. You can read about it here.

Rock was dining at the restaurant with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, who posted their location on Instagram, shortly after which the shooting occurred. Many people have blamed her for the unfortunate incident, and speaking about this, Nicki appeared to join in the pile on.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????!,” Minaj tweeted, adding, “He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

She went on to add that “the ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!!”

The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!! https://t.co/wpfxtnkBU6 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

And in another tweet, she responded to people slamming her for blaming the woman for the rapper’s death, saying: “Yup. Ima say what I want. As a RAPPER & as a MOTHER. I know 1st hand how these guys feel coming from the streets then being able to provide for their moms. My heart is hurting for the MOTHERS OF THESE KIDS that tried to make something better of their lives!!! LETS EDUCATE ASAP!!!”

Yup. Ima say what I want. As a RAPPER & as a MOTHER. I know 1st hand how these guys feel coming from the streets then being able to provide for their moms. My heart is hurting for the MOTHERS OF THESE KIDS that tried to make something better of their lives!!! LETS EDUCATE ASAP!!! https://t.co/9YFjbZfQWx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

She continued:

“It’s never the wrong time! If it saves ONE YOUNG RAPPER!!!! JUST ONE!!!!! THEN WE’VE DONE OUR JOBS!!!!! I spoke on losing our own @ the VMAS!!!! Enough is enough!!!! MY GOD. IDGAF about no fkng hate tweets!!!! Go fuck y’all dumb fkng selves!!!!!

It’s never the wrong time! If it saves ONE YOUNG RAPPER!!!! JUST ONE!!!!! THEN WE’VE DONE OUR JOBS!!!!! I spoke on losing our own @ the VMAS!!!! Enough is enough!!!! MY GOD. IDGAF about no fkng hate tweets!!!! Go fuck y’all dumb fkng selves!!!!! — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

She further added: “Y’all r not the ones that be bawling crying after you just worked with or just spoke to ONE OF YOUR OWN!!!!! I BELONG TO THIS SHIT. IMA FKNG SPEAK ON IT!!!! If it gets attention from y’all being ignorant than so be it!!! At least it’ll save lives. FOH.”

Y’all r not the ones that be bawling crying after you just worked with or just spoke to ONE OF YOUR OWN!!!!! I BELONG TO THIS SHIT. IMA FKNG SPEAK ON IT!!!! If it gets attention from y’all being ignorant than so be it!!! At least it’ll save lives. FOH — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...