Nicki Minaj has a serious “snatching” situation going on in her torso region that she feels people don’t know about.

The rapper showed off her incredible torso which featured a really tiny waist, flat stomach with little abs peeking out, in a new video she posted on her Instagram page.

Nicki Minaj had to lift her boobs to show folks what she’s working with and added that this particular “asset” is often misleading in showing the rest of what she has going on.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...