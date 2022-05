Nicki Minaj is sporting down serious natural inches on her hair.

The rapper and mother of one showed off her waist-length hair via her Instagram page on Monday, May 16.

Posting several videos of herself which included one where her hair was being flat-ironed, Minaj shared that it’s all her natural hair with no perm in it and yes, she did trim it.

She also left word for haters who has a thing or two to say about her hair texture and length.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...