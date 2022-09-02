Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicki Minaj has released the video for “Super Freaky Girl” which recently debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The video stars the rapper alongside her “Ken” Alexander Ludwig, who is best known for his role in Vikings.

The video is animated and sensual, and was directed by Joseph Kahn. This arrives not long after Nicki accepted the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, where she delivered a medley of some of her biggest hits at the show, including “Super Freaky Girl” and her iconic “Monster” verse.

Watch the video:

