Nicki Minaj Talks About Women Who Fake Orgasms With their Partners

Nicki Minaj took to her Twitter to say that she will “never understand” why some women fake orgasms with their partners.

“I HAVE never & WILL never understand why women do this,” Nicki wrote. “How will your partner learn how to make u feel good if you aren’t honest w/him? A bitch like me used to give a grace period. After that, you gettin cussed out every time. 😤🤣 they figure it out REAL QUICK! Either dat or ✌🏾.”

She further said: “I wish I WOULD be sittin there moaning & groaning when I actually wanna punch dis dummy right in his fkn head top,” she added.

She said a lot more.

See her posts:

