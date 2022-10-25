Nicki Minaj Shares Cute moments from Son’s 2nd Birthday

Nicki Minaj has given her fans a look into how her son’s 2nd birthday turned out.

The rapper and mother of one, took to her Instagram to share pictures and videos from the beautiful event which had celebrity guests like Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine in attendance.

Nicki posted a sweet note, dedicated to her Papa Bear, alongside the photos and videos.

“On 9/30/22 you turned 2. #PapaBear, your dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy. You’re perfect. Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always.”

