Nicki Minaj Says She Will Never Let Her Son Join Hip-Hop: ‘I’m Not Letting Him Rap’

Nicki Minaj doesn’t want her son to get mirred in the drama that is the hip-hop culture.

The rapper shared her thoughts in a new episode of the DJ Buck & Friends podcast, during which she spoke about her new collaboration with Lil Baby, “Do We have A Problem?,” as well as the possibility of her son becoming a rapper.

“When I look at my son, sometimes when I’m stressing about something, I look at my son and I realize, ‘What are you mad at? Look at what God blessed you with,” she said. “This is the ultimate blessing of the universe. There’s no greater blessing. There’s none. You can’t think of one greater blessing that the universe gives us as human beings.”

She adds that while her son is a “show off,” rap is out of the question at the moment. “So I will just say that it’s been a great experience. I’m learning a lot, I’m laughing a lot,” she said. “He’s a show off, but I’m not letting him rap. I’m not letting him do nothing about no music.”

