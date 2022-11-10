Nicki Minaj Says New Album ‘Will Be Out Soon

Nicki Minaj may be dropping her fifth album any time soon.

The rapper said this to colleague JT in an interview for i-D magazine, although she didn’t give details about the project.

“I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she said, an then went on to tease her new nail design company.

“And I am working on a nail design company, where people will be able to buy my press-on nail with dope designs,” she said. “I was already working on that before someone auctioned my press-on nail for $50,000 or whatever they spent on it.”

Minaj further told JT that she has things outside of the music industry, including potential roles in both TV and film.

“I’ve been speaking to a director about doing something in a movie,” she said. “In terms of TV, we’ll see. But I love acting, and I’ll never abandon acting for too long. That’s one of my biggest passions.”

Read the full interview between Nicki Minaj and JT here.

