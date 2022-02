Nicki Minaj has dropped a new song for the second consecutive week, this time featuring Lil Baby.

The new track, “Bussin,” follows “Do We Have a Problem?” which arrived with a cinematic visual co-starring the actors Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict.

Hear the new song, produced by DJ Tizz and Swaggyono, below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...