Tofunmi Oluwashina
Nicki Minaj Named New Global Ambassador for Maxim Bet and Creative Director for Maxim Magazine

It’s a double win for Nicki Minaj as she has been named Maxim Bet’s first Global Ambassador! Alongside this new role, the rapper is also the new Creative Director of Maxim Magazine.

In her new capacity, the mother of one will act as a special advisor to the Maxim Bet Board of Directors, and will be actively involved in the company’s iGaming plans, according to @maxim.

Nicki Minaj spoke with Maxim about the partnership stating, “I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot-on as it relates to this partnership.”

She continued, “I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

Minaj also shared the announcement on Instagram.

