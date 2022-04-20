Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Nicki Minaj Makes One time Call to Rappers Willing to Feature on “We Go Up” Remix

Nicki Minaj is giving a one time opportunity to any rapper willing to have a feature on her song.

The multiple award winning rapper made the call on Twitter for a remix of her new track, “We Go Up”

Nicki Minaj asked if anyone was interested in jumping in and directed such folks to iTunes where they can get the instrumental for the track, record it and send it to her.

“Going Once, Going twice. Are there any “rappers” that would like a verse on the WGU remix? The instrumental is on iTunes. F*ck it up & send it to me. That’s WTF EYEEEEEEEE USED TO DO buy that is I and I am him. I’m THICK wot da tilted brim,” she tweeted.

 

