Nicki Minaj is Now First Solo Female Rapper to Debut Atop Billboard Hot 100 Since Ms. Lauryn Hill

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj!

The rapper’s new song “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first hip-hop song by a female artist since Ms. Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

Billboard reports that the single was streamed 21.1 million times, garnered 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 89,000 digital downloads in its first week.

This feat also makes it Nicki’s third no. 1 song, after “Say So” (with Doja Cat) and “Trollz” (with 6ix9ine).

