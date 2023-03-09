Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nicki Minaj floats record label, signs first artistes

Lifestyle

Nicki Minaj is making boss moves in 2023! During Friday (March 3) night’s episode of “Queen Radio,” she made the huge announcement that she is now a music executive. “I have a record label now,” said Minaj.

As of now, she is keeping the label’s name under wraps. She did, however, reveal that she already has four artists on her roster: Ghanaian singer Nana Fofie, Jamaican emcee Skeng, Bronx rapper London Hill, and Queens lyricist Rico Danna.

Last October, the Queen artist was spotted kicking it with Danna in a video posted to his Instagram page. “I’m fully supporting Rico. You already know big things to come. You know what I’m saying. We not gone talk too soon, but just know that he got the queen co-sign. You already f**king know… Talk to him real f**king nice and all of that,” said Minaj.

In the caption, Danna hinted that he was making bold moves in his career. “I really came home and did everything I said I was gone do. For the last three years, [I’ve] been working nonstop, stepping on y’all n**gaz neck[s]. That work [is] paying off. Thank you, sis @nickiminaj. ‘YEAH YEAH’ official video [is] out. Link in my bio,” he wrote.

Minaj reportedly enlisted veteran industry A&R Wendy Goldstein as the president of her imprint, which is housed under Republic Records. Goldstein is revered for helping to bring Common, Mos Def, and The Roots‘ music to the masses.

Friday also marked the Barbz leader’s first new music drop of the year with the release of “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The year is still young, but it is already looking like Minaj is laying the framework for her big comeback, which, if fans are lucky, will include her first album in four years.

Check out the related tweet below about Nicki Minaj’s big announcement.

Latest

Politics

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the...
News

BREAKING: Several killed as train, BRT bus collide in Lagos [Video]

0
Tragedy struck Thursday morning following the collision of a...
News

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

0
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger...
News

Tears, anguish as ISWAP shoots dead 26 fishermen in Borno

0
No fewer than 26 persons suspected to be fishermen...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the...
News

BREAKING: Several killed as train, BRT bus collide in Lagos [Video]

0
Tragedy struck Thursday morning following the collision of a...
News

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

0
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger...
News

Tears, anguish as ISWAP shoots dead 26 fishermen in Borno

0
No fewer than 26 persons suspected to be fishermen...
Politics

Transmit Gov Election Results Electronically – Court orders INEC

0
The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the postponement of the governorship election by a week. The exercise had been moved from March 11,...
Read more

BREAKING: Several killed as train, BRT bus collide in Lagos [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
Tragedy struck Thursday morning following the collision of a train and BRT Bus in Ikeja area of Lagos State. While it is not immediately clear...
Read more

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

Emmanuel Offor -
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc of Seplat Energy Plc has been...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: