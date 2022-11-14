Nicki Minaj Celebrates Winning Two MTV EMAs: “My Fans Are So Real”

Nicki Minaj is grateful to her fans.

The rapper has taken to her page to celebrate her latest winnings at the MTV EMAs, where she scooped two awards for – “Best Hip Hop Artist” and “Best Song.”

Celebrating this feat, she tweeted, “Based off fan votes. My fans r so real.”

And in a second tweet, she added, “Oh yea, let’s add another one for tonight’s winnings. I love my babies so much. BEST HIP HOP ARTIST & BEST SONG! She’s TAKING IT!!!! Real fans in real life! Thank you for voting. Love you.”

See her posts:

Oh yea, let’s add another one for tonight’s winnings. I love my babies so much. BEST HIP HOP ARTIST & BEST SONG! She’s TAKING IT!!!! Real fans in real life! Thank you for voting 🗳

love you 🦄🎀✨ https://t.co/QJZo18Ouav — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 13, 2022

Won 2 awards 🎊🎊🎊🎊

Best Hip Hop Artist &

Best song #SuperFreakyGirl

At the #MTVEMAs in GERMANY tonight. 🙏🏽🤍🦄🎀😘

Based off fan votes 🗳

My fans r so real. ☺️ (double entendre) 🤪 pic.twitter.com/yJjmUbO9os — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 13, 2022

