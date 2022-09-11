Nicki Minaj Brags After Still “Running Sh*t” After 15 Years, Despite Attempts to Pull Her Down

Nicki Minaj wants everyone to know she is who she thinks she is.

The rapper took to her social media yesterday to reminisce on her journey, remembering the beef with fellow rappers through which the industry tried to pull her down.

“Me running shit 15 years later after corporate giants & machines used lab rats to bring me down but then I pushed out #PapaBear & got back in the game b/c I don’t need to wait for ghost writers to finish getting they dick sucked I can just go in with Juice & rattle the culture,” she wrote.

She went on to blast the unnamed “evil stepsisters” who tried to destroy her.

“The most dangerous decision in life you can ever make is choosing the wrong side. Y’all don’t watch superhero movies? Evil prospers for most of the movie but never wins. The evil stepsisters were loving life…until they weren’t. Everything done in the dark. EVERYTHING.”

