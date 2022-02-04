Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby Release Video for New Song “Do We Have a Problem?”

Nicki Minaj has finally dropped her new song “Do We Have a Problem?” featuring Lil Baby, which comes with a video.

Impressed by Lil Baby’s delivery, she went on an Instagram Live session to praised him.

“First of all, I want to just say shout out to Lil Baby,” Nicki said. “Y’all know I always keep it real about verses and all of that. Lil Baby, he might have… he might have got me!” She continued, “But listen, the point is: Lil Baby went super-duper hard—pause—and it’s so refreshing to see people still care about that type of stuff. I still care about it.”

Nicki continued, “I don’t think people didn’t know Lil Baby was nice, but I will say that he pleasantly surprises me all the time. This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody knows they’re here for a long time.”

Nicki went on to say that Baby “bodied” his verse. “Shout out to him for just being dope and down-to-earth and sweet. All of that.”

