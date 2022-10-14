Nicki Minaj and Latto Brawl on Twitter Over Grammy Nominations and it’s Messy!

Nicki Minaj got into a Twitter scuffle with Latto after the former called out the Grammys for moving her song to the pop category.

In a video posted on social media, Nicki argued that if the Grammys insist on moving her song, “Super Freaky Girl,” to the pop category, then they should have done the same to songs by Drake, Post Malone, Latto, and more, whose songs share the same tone and feel as hers.

Latto didn’t like this, and so DMed Nicki and also took this to her Twitter, accusing Nicki of shading her.

“BEEN subbing… super freaky grandma is married AND related to fucking rapists. You ain’t gone bully me BITCH! My idol turned rival now u hating!” — Latto to Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/md3k4wxsTn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2022

Nicki replied, with Latto age-shaming her.

“Age shaming when you look like YOU the one pushing 40. Age shaming but was BEGGING for a feature. Imagine what dem genes gon do in 10 years,” Nicki replied her. “Oh so you in your 20’s. Oh ok then. At least it match your album sales. You sold 20K right? Mad u flopped. That’s why u rlly mad.”

This led to a messy feud during which Latto mentioned Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty and her brother’s sexual predatory history.

And Nicki replied:

“1.Didn’t care about rape when she was begging for features. 2. Didn’t care about Kodak’s past 3. Didn’t care about the accusations made about Dr. Luke who produced Big Energy 4. News Flash scratch off. I’ve never raped anyone. I’ve inspired millions. You’re one of them BOZO.”

She continued, “Y’all keep letting these bozos weaponize the WORD rape when they’re being dragged & not holding them accountable for not actually CARING about rape VICTIMS in REAL LIFE. They have the same 2 drags about me & one of them ain’t eem bout me. That’s how you know when you dat btch.”

See the exchange:

Nicki Minaj and Latto engage in back-and-forth on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/fHtHwuNlYs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2022

Latto accuses Nicki Minaj of using ghostwriters: “I heard a few of ur refs before they came out too boo. U forgot WE ALL collab w the same writers??” pic.twitter.com/BWCHkCjg5U — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2022

Nicki Minaj calls out alleged age gap between Latto’s parents. pic.twitter.com/tuHet5JiJh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2022

Fans call out Latto for condemning Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, during their Twitter feud despite her being supportive of the couple as recently as this year. pic.twitter.com/Qy9HwmBhWm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2022

