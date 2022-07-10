Nicki Minaj Addresses Pregnancy Rumours: “I’m Fat”

Nicki Minaj trolled her fans recenetly after many of them suggested that she is expecting her second child.

It all started after her Wireless Festival performance, during which some fans felt she added a lot of weight and for that reason, assumed she’s pregnant.

“Am I pregnant?” she replied them during an interaction. “… Oh, I did mean to tweet this: ‘I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant. Yeah, I meant to tell y’all, [but] I forgot.”

And when they immediately began congratulating her, with one user saying, “We knew it,” she flipped on them again.

“Oh wait,” she said. “Did I say it wrong? I’m sorry. I think I said it wrong. I meant to say, ‘I’m not pregnant, I’m fat.’

Minaj then began laughing again and apologized for trolling them. “But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages,” she continued. “Oh my god.”

Watch the video:

