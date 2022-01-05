Nicki Minaj Addresses Bribery Allegations Against Her and Husband in Harassment Case

Nicki Minaj has addressed the bribery claims against her and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

According to AllHipHop, the rapper said she “never offered any money in return for a statement.” And this comes after Nicole Hough claimed that Petty and Minaj tried to intimidate her into closing the rape allegations against him from 1994.

Hough also claimed that Nicki hired associates to reach out and offer her $500,000 to rescind her story. She also alleged that Nicki is affiliated with a gang.

Now, Minaj reportedly denied this in legal documents obtained by AllHipHop. “During the call, I never asked her to change her story; I never offered her any money in return for a statement, and I did not threaten her with any type of harm if she chose not to provide a statement. In fact, I emphatically told her that I did not want her to lie about anything and to tell the truth about what she had just revealed to me only if she was comfortable with doing so.”

And per Hough’s claims that Minaj is part of a gang, the rapper said: “While my husband and I recognized a few friends and acquaintances from the neighborhood that night, including Rico Danna, an artist whom I intend to sign to my label, none of them belong to any gang. Further, we did not plan to meet anyone in advance because we had not planned to stop there. Once I came out of the car, the news traveled quickly, and people just showed up.”

Listen to her:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...