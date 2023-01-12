Nickelodeon debuts all-new animated series, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj

Nickelodeon Africa today announced that the brand-new, original animated series, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj, will premiere on NickToons (DStv channel 308) on 6 February and will air on weekdays at 18:00 WAT. A co-production with Viacom18, Paramount’s joint venture in India, the series marks the first collaboration between Nickelodeon and India’s fastest-growing entertainment network.

When Sammy, an intelligent yet cautious 12-year-old and Raj, his mischievous younger cousin accidentally download a mysterious app onto their phone, their ordinary lives are flipped upside down as they discover the app gives them the ability to control reality. With powers like pausing, rewinding, or jumping forward through time, these cousin-BFFs use the app to go on hilarious and extraordinary adventures in an attempt to fix every problem that comes their way, all while trying to keep it a secret from Sammy’s meddling little sister and their multi-generational Desi family!

The series explores time travel adventure, family, friendship, comedy and Desi culture spanning older and newer generations.

Developed by Jordan Gershowitz, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj is produced by Nickelodeon International and executive produced by Chris Rose, Vice President of International Production and Development for Paramount’s Global Kids & Family Group, and Anu Sikka, Head Creative, Content & Research, Kids TV Network at Viacom18, overseeing the production.

For the best kids’ entertainment and more on The Twisted Timeline of Sammy and Raj, stay tuned to NickToons, DStv Channel 308.

Follow @NickAfrica on Twitter and @Nickelodeon_Africa on Instagram for more details.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...