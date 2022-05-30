Nick Jonas Speaks About Fatherhood, Says He’s ‘Trying to Be as Present as Possible’ for their Daughter

Fatherhood has changed the way Nick Jonas sees the world.

The artist recently spoke about he and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, revealing how their child has changed his perspective on life.

Recall that they welcomed their daughter via a surrogate in January, and now Jonas says that the ongoing gun violence in America has stirred something deeper inside hime.

“The weight of everything is much more intense,” he told Variety. “I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

Jonas went further: “as a father, as an uncle, I can’t not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost,” adding that he’s “hoping for change to happen.”

This comes days after an 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, killed 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

