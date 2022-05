Lanisha Cole has revealed that she has a bun in the oven and will soon pop out a baby of her own.

The model and ex-girlfriend to serial baby daddy, Nick Cannon, shared the news via her Instagram page on Mothers’Day, May 8, 2022.

Lanisha posted a little clip of herself where she showed off her baby bump and announced that this was by far her greatest blessing. She added that she couldn’t wait to meet her “pan dulce” and has left Mani folks wondering if Nick Cannon is the father of her baby.

