Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama, Lanisha Cole Alleges Death Threat on 1-Month-Old Daughter

Lanisha Cole is publicly speaking out on the death threats received by her 1-month-old daughter, Onyx Ice.

The photographer and most recent addition to Nick Cannon’s ever growing list of baby mamas, revealed this via her Instagram.

On Friday (October 14), Lanisha, who gave birth to Onyx Ice Cole Cannon back in September, said on her Instagram Story, “Making death threats against a baby is a new low. Some of you guys are disgusting. Regardless of how you feel about my life it’s never that deep to threaten my baby.”

She then added on a second post, “People say the craziest things to me sometimes, but I’ll continue o stay positive. I’m focused on my daughter and my work… my 2 top priorities. No matter how you feel just remember that there’s a real person behind the pics and videos you see on social media. Say what you want about me just keep my kid out of it.”

