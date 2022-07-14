Nick Cannon Won’t Mind Rekindling Relationship With Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon will be happy to rekindle his relationship with Kim Kardashian or his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

The show host shared this much during Tuesday’s episode of Hot Tee, where he talked about his celebrity exes like Selita Ebanks and Christina Milian. He then confirmed he would “spin the block” with Kim Kardashian, whom he dated more than 15 years ago.

“This is controversial. She’s with my little bro. That’s Pete [Davidson],” Cannon said, referring to Kardashian’s current boyfriend. “I don’t want to take credit for no one’s skills, but Pete Davidson is literally my little brother. If you go back and look at the thing, he used to call the radio station, and my morning show, as a kid … He was my opening act. I put him on Wild ‘N Out. That’s my family. So, it was really interesting when I saw them together.”

He continued: “Hey, it’s all love, but that’s Kim Kardashian. I’d definitely spin the block. Shoutout to my little bro, but I would. I mean, come on. I don’t know what their situation is. I’m not messy, I’m patient. Let’s just say that.”

“I knew Kim before she was the billionaire mogul that we all know,” he said. “They might tell the story differently, but I think I’m the person that introduced Kim to Kanye,” he told Hot Tee. “Because as we were dating, I can even specifically remember she threw me my 26th birthday party on Melrose … and everybody was there: Quincy Jones, Nas, and I remember, specifically, my friend Kanye [was there].”

Cannon recalled telling Kardashian who he dated in 2006 and broke up with in 2007: “‘Yo, let me introduce you to my man Kanye. And it was in passing, and I’m pretty sure they did stuff later.”

Cannon said he didn’t minf when he learned about Kardashian and Ye.

“I actually understood it. Knowing that those are two people who both lost parents, who were in the public eye, who have always been ridiculed. It made so much sense,” he said about the estranged couple. “They were such a beautiful union. I’m rooting for them to get back together.”

When the host of the show mentioned his ex-wife Mariah Carey, Cannon said he would “of course” get back together with the singer, with whom he shares two children.

“I truly respect the relationship that she’s been in for quite some time,” he said about Carey and her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. “Dude is amazing with my kids … I truly respect that. But, come on, that’s my fantasy love … I will never have a love like I had with Mariah, and I appreciate that.”

He continued: “It was literally like a fairy tale with Mariah … If it could be the way that it was, I’m there. Always be my baby.”

Listen to him:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...