Nick Cannon to People Who Told Him to Get a Vasectomy: ‘My Body, My Choice’

Nick Cannon is not ready to deal with his sexual proclivities.

The show host who has just welcomed his thirteenth child was asked during an appearance CNN’s New Year’s Eve show if he has considered getting a vasectomy done.

“Is that what you want me to get?” Cannon responded to Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during Saturday night’s broadcast, before adding, “This is my body, my choice!”

And when asked if he plans on fathering 20 children, he replied, “Clearly, I don’t have a plan. That should’ve been clear from the jump.”

Watch him:

HAHA. Andy Cohen just suggested to Nick Cannon – who just had his 12th child… to maaaaybe get a vasectomy. That’s pretty good haha. Watch the exchange here – pic.twitter.com/R8nYo9lmnE — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) January 1, 2023

