Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Nick Cannon to People Who Told Him to Get a Vasectomy: ‘My Body, My Choice’

Lifestyle

Nick Cannon is not ready to deal with his sexual proclivities.

The show host who has just welcomed his thirteenth child was asked during an appearance CNN’s New Year’s Eve show if he has considered getting a vasectomy done.

“Is that what you want me to get?” Cannon responded to Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during Saturday night’s broadcast, before adding, “This is my body, my choice!”

And when asked if he plans on fathering 20 children, he replied, “Clearly, I don’t have a plan. That should’ve been clear from the jump.”

Watch him:

Latest

Celebrity

Angela Bassett’s Son Apologises for Distasteful Prink About Michael B. Jordan’s Death

0
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's 16-year-old son, Slater,...
Music

American Rapper Gangsta Boo Found Dead

0
Gangsta Boo has passed. According to FOX 13 Memphis, the...
Lifestyle

Burna Boy and Fela Kuti Make Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

0
Burna Boy and the late Fela Kuti made the...
Celebrity

Paul Okoye Makes Some Friends Millionaires in the New Year

0
Paul Okoye is out here changing the lives of people in the new year.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Angela Bassett’s Son Apologises for Distasteful Prink About Michael B. Jordan’s Death

0
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's 16-year-old son, Slater,...
Music

American Rapper Gangsta Boo Found Dead

0
Gangsta Boo has passed. According to FOX 13 Memphis, the...
Lifestyle

Burna Boy and Fela Kuti Make Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

0
Burna Boy and the late Fela Kuti made the...
Celebrity

Paul Okoye Makes Some Friends Millionaires in the New Year

0
Paul Okoye is out here changing the lives of people in the new year.
Celebrity

Teni the Entertainer Says She Lost Weight So She Wouldn’t Die

0
Teni the Entertainer is out here inspiring folks to do better for themselves in the new year.
ADANNE
ADANNE
spot_imgspot_img

Angela Bassett’s Son Apologises for Distasteful Prink About Michael B. Jordan’s Death

ADANNE -
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's 16-year-old son, Slater, has apologised for posting a TikTok video in which he recorded his parents’ reaction to his...
Read more

American Rapper Gangsta Boo Found Dead

ADANNE -
Gangsta Boo has passed. According to FOX 13 Memphis, the rapper whose real name is Lola Mitchell was found dead late Sunday afternoon. The circumstance surrounding...
Read more

Burna Boy and Fela Kuti Make Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

ADANNE -
Burna Boy and the late Fela Kuti made the list of 200 greatest singers of all time compiled by the editors at Rolling Stone. The list...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: