Nick Cannon Shares Proposal Photos Days After Announcing He Wants Mariah Carey Back

Nick Cannon seems to have finally made up his mind on giving marriage and monogamy another chance as new photos suggest this.

The entertainer and media personality who has multiple children on the way from multiple women, shared photos of what appeared to be a marriage proposal just days after announcing he would like to rekindle his romance with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon posted a silhouette of himself and a woman locked in an embrace and another one of him on bended knees with a ring box opened, showing off a stunning engagement ring.

“I said I would never do it again but… Finally doing what the world wants me to do,” he captioned the post.

