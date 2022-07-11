Nick Cannon Shares Cute Moment Son Zillion Took His First Steps

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have a lot of baby proofing to do if they’re yet to be done that as one of their one-year-okd twins is on the move.

The media personality and father of many, shared the adorable moment their son, Zillion took his first steps but it wasn’t without some motivation on their part.

In a video he posted on his Instagram, Nick revealed they and tried the Mexican myth of handing Zillion two limes but that didn’t work

He however suggested that they hold a pack of sauce and watch him ‘work’ for it and Zillion sure did.

He took those necessary steps to lay hold of his beloved sauce and the moment was documented on film. Watch it below.

