Nick Cannon Shares Beautiful Moments from His Birthday Celebration

Nick Cannon celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday, October 8 and had a swell time with some of his children.

The media personality posted memories from the day which included hanging out with one of his older kids from Mariah Carey and waking up to twins Zion and Zillion wishing him a happy birthday.

Nick Cannon revealed that he received a very touching gift from Abby De La Rosa and the twins – a kite and noted that flying a kite was one of the first memories of his dad spending quality time with him.

