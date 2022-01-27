Nick Cannon Tells Why He Doesn’t Want His Partner to Bring Sex Toys Into the Bedroom

Nick Cannon has shared why he is not comfortable with using sex toys.

The comedian shared this during the Man Panel segment of Tuesday’s The Nick Cannon Show, during which he told the panelists that he finds sex toys to be “competition” that could bruise his ego.

“You know what? I’mma be honest with this. If a woman wants to bring a toy to the bed, I see that as competition,” he explained around the 39-minute mark. “Just me, personally. I’m a pleaser and if I’m not the one pleasing, then I don’t need another object in the room because I’m trying to be as sensual and as connected as possible. That, to me, is a distraction.”

He continued, “And I’m open to all types of things, but if it’s something that is gonna bring you pleasure beyond what I can do—again, maybe that’s an insecurity, but I don’t want no competition.”

This comes one week after he opened up about one of his biggest insecurities in the bedroom: that he wasn’t totally confident with his body and that he tries to conceal it while having sex.

“I’ve been skinny my whole life, therefore I have never liked to be completely naked. I hide under the covers, as much as I boast about being in shape,” he explained. “… But women don’t think about that, I’m pretty sure, because that’s when we’re our most vulnerable, when we’re making love, when we’re tapping in to our sensuality. That’s when we are our most open.” Watch him:

