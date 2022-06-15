Nick Cannon Reveals One of His Twin Boys Peed All Over Him During Birthday Party

Nick Cannon celebrated the first year birthday of his twin sons; Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

The actor and TV host who has more children on the way including one with the mother of his twin boys, celebrated his kids’ day via his Instagram page.

Nick Cannon noted that during his own first birthday celebration, he peed all over his cake and the apple sure doesn’t fall far from the tree as his son, Zion peed all over him when they posed for pictures.

He also took time to celebrate the mother of his children in the birthday post.

