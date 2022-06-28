Nick Cannon Reveals He’s Looking to Get Married Sometime in the Future

Nick Cannon has revealed his desire to get married sometime in the future, despite failing miserably at monogamy.

in an episode of the “All the Way with Shelley Wade” podcast on Sunday to discuss his thought-provoking love life, which has quite literally seen him welcome more and more kids every time the “Wild’ N Out” star finds himself making headlines.

During his chat on the aforementioned podcast, Nick stated that while he is open to the idea of getting married again somewhere down the line, he’s faced endless hurdles in his personal life that have prevented him from actually committing himself to just one person.

“I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy, but God ain’t done with me,” he insisted. “I’m a hopeless romantic at the end of the day, so I love the concept, I love the ceremony of it.”

As he continues to grow as a person, Nick said it wouldn’t be fair for him to rule out the possibility of tying the knot again, especially once he’s found “someone who will understand me and can stand by me.” The San Diego native, who was formerly married to Mariah Carey, added that for him to consider marriage, his other half would have to be able to “hold me down through all the madness and toxicity.”

