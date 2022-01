Nick Cannon remembered his youngest son, Zen Cannon who passed away recently from cancer.

The TV personality shared a photo of himself and some of kids with baby Zen as he wrote a beautiful tribute to the baby boy.

“Still missing my little dude… His spirit and brightness were so strong #ZensLight “To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord 2Corinthians 5:8. The whole family, We miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!”

