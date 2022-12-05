Monday, December 5, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Nick Cannon Remembers Son Zen on Anniversary of His Death

Nick Cannon could use all the prayers and positive thoughts folks can send his way at the moment as he’s feeling low.

The media personality took to his verified Instagram page to remember his late son, Zen Scott, who died on this day in 2021 from brain cancer.

Cannon shared photos of himself and his son and revealed that though he’s on the mend physically, he is broken both mentally and spiritually.

He shared that losing a child is the heaviest, most dark and depressive experience he has ever gone through as he still feels a mixture of guilt, pain and sorrow which he struggles with daily.

And even though he noted that he didn’t need prayers while on his hospital bed with pneumonia, he has requested folks pray for him on the first anniversary of Zen’s death as this is really tough.

