Nick Cannon is Finally Considering Getting a Vasectomy: “I Ain’t Looking to Populate the Earth Completely”

Nick Cannon has apparently grown tired of having multiple children with multiple women, and this comes after news surfaced that he is expecting his eighth child.

Speaking with E! News’ Daily Pop, the show host said he found purpose in fatherhood but no longer wants to have more children.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I’ve been through so much,” he explained. “I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose.”

He continued, “I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” he admitted. “Especially right now when they’re younger.”

Cannon noted that he wants to fully be in his children’s lives and has been taking them to school in the morning, FaceTiming them, and attending little league games. He plans to support their creative endeavors, too.

“You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music,” he said. “I’m going to have to recoup some of this. So they gonna be some talented babies.”

