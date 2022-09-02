Nick Cannon Gifts Baby Mama, Abby De La Rosa A House

Nick Cannon just came through for Abby De La Rosa and their children in a big way.

The 31-year-old DJ who shares twin sons with the actor and media personality and has another on the way, took to Instagram on Friday to share the beautiful new home her baby daddy got her and their children.

“Here’s to beautiful new beginnings,” shw captioned her IG video that showed her walking around with her toddlers. She added, “I’m so grateful. Thank you, Dad – Zion & Zillion.” She also

thanked her mom for being “the best Grandma & Realtor” in the business.

Nick Cannon, who will soon be a father of 10 also left a comment under her post to say, “You are more than welcome!! It’s the least I can do, Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!”

