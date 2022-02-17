Nick Cannon Explains Why He Wrote a Song About Ex-Wife Mariah Carey

So Nick Cannon has explained why he trolled the world with a new song, “Alone,” he wrote about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

“I dropped a song on Valentine’s Day for all of the people out there who are alone on Valentine’s Day,” he said on his talk show on Wednesday. “I did a song called ‘Alone’ and it sampled one of my favorite Mariah Carey songs, ‘Love Takes Time.’ So, I think people put the two and two together. They tried to say—everybody saying that this was my song to try to get Mariah back.”

He claimed it wasn’t really about trying to get her back but about taking accountability for how he treated her. “I had probably the greatest situation with my dream girl and I messed it up,” he continued. “To be honest and vulnerable… the song was not really about trying to get her back. It was taking ownership of what I did as a man and owning my flaws and expressing it through song.”

He agreed that getting back together with Carey is “impossible” but he sees songwriting as a form of therapy.

Watch him:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...