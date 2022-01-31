Nick Cannon Expecting Baby Boy With Girlfriend Bre Tiesi

Congratulations to Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi.

The actor hosted a gender reveal party for Bre Tiesi this weekend, where they revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

TMZ notes that the party took place in Malibu Sunday afternoon, where Cannon and Tiesi entertained a small group of friends. The baby will be Tiesi’s first child, and Cannon’s eighth. Tiesi recently finalized her divorce from former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, while Cannon recently lost his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed following a battle with a brain tumor.

See them:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...