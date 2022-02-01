Nick Cannon Discusses Grief and Guilt as He Prepares to Welcome 8th Child

It’s no news that Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child with model, Bre Tiesi after photos from their baby shower went viral on Sunday night.

The Talk Show host confirmed that he is expecting a son and spoke on a number of things on his show on Monday, January 31 2022.

Nick Cannon revealed that it was difficult navigating the whole experience especially with the loss of his seventh child, Zen Cannon to brain cancer last December.

He stated that he didn’t know how to cope with the chronological order of announcing he was expecting a new child while dealing with the guilt and grief that comes with losing a kid as a parent.

Cannon went on to say that he had been aware of Bre’s pregnancy for a long time but they didn’t know how or when to make the news public. He thanked Bre for being understanding and respecting the grief process in holding off on sharing her own pregnancy while the family was mourning Zen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...