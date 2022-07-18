Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Expecting at Least Three Children Before Year End

Nick Cannon has confirmed that he’s expecting at least three children before the end of the year.

The “Wild N Out” who has been expanding his family at a rapid rate, hinted at this over the weekend.

While taking on the co-hosting position for Entertainment Tonight this week alongside Nischelle Turner, Nick was quizzed about recent comments he had made on “Angela Yee’s Lip Service,” where he openly said that “the stork is on the way.”

In a hilarious exchange between him and his ET co-host, Nischelle was curious to know how many babies the stork will drop off, prompting Nick to respond, “That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now.” When Nischelle continued to push, wondering what the odds were if she had placed a bet on the number three, the San Diego native said, “You would be close,” but “you would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022.”

The remark left the strong implication that there are at least three more children on the way for Nick, who has openly admitted in the past to having failed at his former practices at monogamy. Back in February, the 41-year-old made some interesting comments after telling “The Language of Love” podcast he didn’t think monogamy relationships are healthy.

