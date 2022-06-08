Nick Cannon Confirms He has more Children on the Way, Reveals He Gave Up on Celibacy After Son’s Passing

Nick Cannon has confirmed that he has multiple children on the way.

The media personality made the revelation while speaking on the new episode of the Lip Service Podcast.

Nick Cannon confirmed that he had at least three more children on the way after he gave up on his celibacy journey in December.

He revealed that back in October 2021, his therapist had told him he needed to ow down and had suggested celibacy.But after losing his son Zen in December, he fe off the wagon as he was depressed and the females around him tried to cheer him up with sex.

Recall that Nick is currently expecting a baby with model girlfriend, Bre Tiesi. The duo just got back from a baby moon recently. Also, mother to his twin sons, Abby De La Rosa announced last week that she was pregnant again and would be updating fans on the progress via her OnlyFans page.

