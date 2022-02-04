Nick Cannon Apologises to the Mothers of His Kids for Mentioning Late Son While Announcing 8th Child

Nick Cannon has apologised to the mothers of his children for speaking about the death of his infant son during the announcement of Bre Tiesi’s pregnancy, who is pregnant with his eighth child.

Recall that the show host took to his eponymous talk show to confirm that he and girlfriend Bre Tiesi are expecting a baby boy. “I’ve known about Bre’s pregnancy for a while now, even before my youngest son Zen passed in December,” he said, adding that he felt “guilt” after losing his infanct son to a brain tumor.

Many people thought this was insensitive, and now Cannon has apologized, adding that he seeks to respect the privacy of the mothers of his children.

“I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all my children,” the 41-year-old said. “I have such a great relationship and great admiration for everyone in my life…I failed to do so on Monday, because there was a lot going on. I didn’t know how to explain it, I didn’t know what to say, so I was probably talking too fast and probably misspoke. I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions.”

He said that he “probably went too much into detail” in “expressing my feelings,” and regrets that his comments made it sound as though he was “making some comparatives.” He continued, “I didn’t have to do that. I didn’t need to do that, because those are two completely separate moments in my life.”

