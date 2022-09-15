Nick Cannon Announces Birth of His 9th Child

Once again, Nick Cannon has welcomed another child with another woman and has announced the birth.

The media personality revealed that he has welcomed a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with photographer, Lanisha Nicole.

Sharing a photo of the parents with the newborn, Cannon wrote a lengthy caption to go with the announcement of the birth if his 9th child, stating that he will not be paying attention to naysayers but will focus on growing and sharing love.

“God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension,” he wrote.

