Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Have Welcomed A Baby Boy

Nick Cannon has welcomed his first child in 2022 with Bre Tiesi.

The media personality and the model, announced the arrival of their son, Cannon’s eighth child, via social media.

Bre shared several photos from the birthing process via her personal Instagram page, revealing that she had an unmedicated home birth with Nick Cannon present.

She called it “the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” and also noted that “Daddy showed the f up for us,” adding “I couldn’t of done it without you.”

According to Cannon, he still has more babies on the way. Mother of his twin sons, Abby De La Rosa is pregnant with his child(ren) who will be born later in the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...