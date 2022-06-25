Saturday, June 25, 2022
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Launch Foundation Honouring Deceased Son

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have launched a foundation in honour of their son, Zen who passed away last year.

The media personality and his baby mama launched the foundation on Thursday, June 23 which was supposed to be Zen’s first birthday.

Nick disclosed that the foundation which was launched at the Children Hospital of Orange County will be called Zen’s Light and will specialise in fostering global excellence in hope, grief-care and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need.

Recall that Cannon and Scott lost their baby boy to brain cancer back in December 2021.

