Congratulations are in order for Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott who have welcomed their baby girl.

The media personality and the model welcomed daughter, Halo Marie Cannon on December 14, 2022.

Alyssa announced the birth of her rainbow baby via her Instagram page on Thursday, December 29, a year after the death of her 5-month-old son whom she shared with Nick.

Posting a video from the birth which had Nick Cannon present, she paid tribute to her late son as she presented her daughter to tje world.

