Nicholas Cage Billed to Play Dracula in New Movie, Renfield

Nicholas Cage is returning to big-studio movies in a new deal with Universal pictures to star as Dracula in it’s monster movie – Renfield, THR reports.

The actor who took a break from big budget movies to sink his teeth in indie films is making a return.

Nicholas Hoult is starring as the titular character, the vampire count’s infamous acolyte and henchman, in the feature directed by Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie.

McKay and Robert Kirkman are producing along with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. McKay’s producing partner, Samantha Nisenboim, is exec producing.

The character of Renfield originated in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality. He bows at the feet of Dracula, who, in the very definition of toxic work environments and co-dependent relationships, feeds him insects and rats and dangles everlasting life in front of him.

Details about the plot are shrouded in secrecy but Renfield is described as a modern-day adventure story that is comedic in tone.

Ryan Ridley, known for Fox’s Ghosted and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, penned the script based on an original story outline from Kirkman.

Nicholas Cage’s last major studio movie was 2011’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, and since then he has starred in numerous indies, many indulgently quirky and some downright esoteric.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...