Nia Long Thankful for New Places and Spaces Following Fiance’s Cheating Scandal

It looks like Nia Long has moved on from all the drama surrounding the cheating scandal of her fiancé, Ime Udoka.

The actress and mother of two took to her Instagram to express her gratitude for new places and spaces, in the early hours of Saturday, November 26.

Sharing the picture of what looked like a new house, Nia Long, wrote the gratitude caption, “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces. Happy Thanksgiving.

Recall that a few months ago, the actress was at the center of the news after it was revealed that her Boston Celtics coach fiancé had cheated with a married female staff, leading to his suspension.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...